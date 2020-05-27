× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE STATION - Aleen Delia Barnes (nee Doolittle) age 102, of Lake Station formerly of Hobart, passed away May 23, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born on January 13, 1918 in Hobart, IN to the late Robert and Elsie Doolittle. Aleen was a devoted housewife and a member of D.A.R Daughters of American Revolution, Royal Neighbors and Colonial Dames. She was a 1935 Hobart High School graduate. On April 20, 1935 she married the love of her life Frank Barnes in LaPorte, IN. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her son, Jerome T. Barnes, two grandsons, Douglas (Sandra) Barnes and Robert (Lorelei) Barnes, great-grandchildren, Emily, Madeline, Nikolai and Riley, numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Aleen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her parents; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Barnes; two brothers, Wade and Wilbur Doolittle and sister, Jessie Catt.

A funeral service for Aleen will be held Thursday, May 28 ,2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Nykamp officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 219-942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.