Alejandra "Alex" M. Garza

EAST CHICAGO, IN - The untimely passing of Alejandra "Alex" Garza, age 32, of East Chicago has left many heartbroken.

Our courageous daughter, loving sister, devoted mother was a genuine friend. Alex was a shooting star and "amber is the color of her energy".

Alex is survived by her beloved children: Sofia and Isaiah; fathered by Jaime Delgado. Her parent are Gilly Garza and Veronica Riley; grandparents are Tula Santos and Gilbert and Christin Garza and Angelica and Lalo Flores.

Her siblings are: Andy, Susie and Ryan. Alex's best friend was her grandfather Gilbert Garza.

A golden heart rests, yet Alex's spirit and memory lives on though the hearts of many.

Come celebrate the life of our "hazel angel", Alex.

A visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating.

A burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.