Aleksandar "Aleks" Tomich

Aleksandar Tomich passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 84. Aleksandar is survived by son Ron Tomich, daughter Nada (Rade) Vasic, grandchildren Sonja Vasic, Sasa (Jelena) Vasic, and great grandchildren Luka and Mila Vasic.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 directly at 10:00 a.m. St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church with V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN with a Pomen Service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Aleksandar Tomich to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, IN or Lifeline Humanitarian Organization at www.lifelinechicago.org/donate. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com