Aleksandar "Beban" Desancic

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Masonic Services at 6:00 PM with McKinley Lodge #712 F&A M and Pomen Prayer Services at 7:00 PM all at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4021 Elm St., East Chicago, IN, with Fr. Srdjan Veselinovic and Fr. Aleksandar Savic, officiating. At Rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Alek's favorite charities: Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, 444 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60611 and The Shriner's Hospital for Children-Orak, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.

Our father truly lived the American dream. He came to the United States in 1965 with dreams of making a better life for himself and his family. Arriving with only the clothes on his back, no money in his pocket, and not knowing the English language, he set out to make his mark. He worked tirelessly, never once doubting himself or his future success. That drive, strength, determination and courage helped him start his own business. He met his wife, Sharon at a Serbian dance and spent the next 50+ years building a family, business and wonderful life together. He treated all people with respect and kindness. He helped friends, family, his church and strangers. He lived life on his terms and never looked back. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. If you knew him you were lucky, if he called you friend, you were blessed. We love you Tata. Vjecnaja Pamajt.