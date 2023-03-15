Oct. 8, 1929 - Mar. 11, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Sandra passed peacefully on March 11, 2023 at the young age of 93 years. Preceded in death by her husband Ted/ Tadeusz Janiec and parents in Poland, Frank Bukowski and Alexandra Kyta.

Sandra is survived by son George T. Janiec and daughter Irene Trzupek; grandchildren Melissa Trzupek, Courtney Janiec, and Jonathon (Theresa) Trzupek and many relatives in Poland.

Sandra was an excellent cook, baker and homemaker who lovingly cared for her poodles Sandy and Annie as well as numerous pet birds. Each holiday was a feast of Polish homemade delicacies filled with traditions carried from her life in the Zakopane region of Poland. She loved music and dancing and enjoyed various hobbies to include making wine.

Sandra was born in Detroit, Michigan, but raised in Poland thru WWII until the age of 18 returning to the United States after the end of the war. It was here in the Chicago area that she met Tadeusz /Ted and they married. It was in Hammond that they settled and raised their family. They remained in their home and the community where they proudly and diligently built their entire lives. Sandra and Ted came from humble and tumultuous beginnings but always remained loyal and passionate to their family, culture and traditions. They were lifelong parishioners of St. Casimir Parish.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME - 4404 Cameron Ave. Hammond. (formerly Anthony & Dziadowicz) from 9:00-10:45 a.m. prior to Mass. The Mass will be at St. Casimir Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. celebrated in Polish. Burial will follow at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond. For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com