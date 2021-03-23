April 13 1942 - March 20, 2021

CHESTERTON/VALPARAISO, IN - Alena Marie Grecco Fattore, age 78, passed away at Coffee Creek Senior Living Residences in Chesterton, IN on March 20, 2021.

Alena was born in Gary, IN, on April 13, 1942 to the late Angelo and Helen (nee Traina) Grecco. She graduated in 1960 from Lew Wallace High School and later earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University. On April 24, 1965, she was married to Leonard J. Fattore, and soon after, the couple settled in Valparaiso, where they raised four children. Alena was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer at St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center.

Survived by children: Dana (Paul) Crumley of Winnetka, IL, Gina Fattore of Los Angeles, CA, A.J. (Kelly) Fattore of Lafayette, IN, Marie (Jason) Bradley of Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren: Nora, Josephine, and J.P. Crumley, Isabella and Dominick Fattore, Frankie and Charlie Bradley; sister Carole Grecco, sister-in-law Margie Grecco, brother-in-law Clay (Jackie) Fattore, and a large family of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Leonard J. Fattore and by sister Mary Lynn (Grecco) Casale and brother Gerald Grecco.