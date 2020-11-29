July 9, 1950 - Nov. 25, 2020

HOBART, IN - Alex Anderson, age 70, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Northwest Health Porter Hospital in Valparaiso. He was born July 9, 1950 in Falkirk, Scotland to the late Alec and Margaret (Stewart) Anderson.

Alex was a retired quality control inspector for US Steel Slab Mill. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1900 in Portage and was a member of the Legion of the Moose. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls. He loved and will be missed by his dog Two Man.

Alex is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; his two sons: Brad (Jinene) Crostreet of Valparaiso and Anthony (Josette) Crostreet of Satellite Beach, FL; his biological daughter Jamie Anderson Smith and her two children; his brother, Jim Anderson of Lake Station; his sister, Phyllis (Mark) Kilgore of Hobart; his grandchildren: Zack (Mandy) Crostreet, Khari (Tyler) Palmer, Teagan Crostreet, Ariel (Zac) Crostreet, Almeda Crostreet; his three great grandchildren: Ian, Ashton, and Daisy; and his nieces: Margaret, Andrea, Christina, Heather and Gwen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rhonda Tidwell.