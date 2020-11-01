MUNSTER, IN - Alex Craig Schmidt Poerio, age 27, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

He was born on July 28, 1993, in Hazel Crest, IL. Alex graduated from Purdue University with his BS and MBA in Finance. Though his time here was short, he lived a very full life and provided his friends and family with a lifetime of memories. He loved his work and in his spare time enjoyed golf, skeet shooting, and being anywhere near water.

He is survived by his mother and father, Kelly and Craig and younger sister, Abby. He was the loving nephew of Janet (Reinke), Karen and John (Stalmack), Fred (Schmidt), Beth (Schmidt and Peter Frigo), Sue and George (Cook). He leaves behind his cousins: Valerie, Nick, Tony and Michael (Cepil) Kelly, Tom, Joshua, Jillian (Hosek), Dennis and Joanna (Stalmack) and Aaron (Schmidt). Along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His paternal grandmother, Eleanor (nee Malito) is heartbroken as he joines his maternal grandmother and grandfather, Beverly and Frederick Schmidt and paternal grandfather, Robert and uncles, Bob and David (Schmidt).