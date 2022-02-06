EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alex E. Gembala, (1924-2022) would say of his long life, that Jesus didn't have room for him yet. Jesus found a room for him on January 28, 2022 leaving a vacancy in the hearts of those he left behind on that day. We celebrate Alex at his new home united with his wife Connie and their loving family and friends. In life, Alex would respond "later on" when he did not want to do something. We can take some solace in that maybe he did not want to leave us behind just yet as he reunited with Jesus. His original funeral is rescheduled for "later on."