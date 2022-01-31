EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alex E. Gembala, age 97, lifelong resident of East Chicago, IN, passed away January 28, 2022. Survived by sister-in-law, Jennie Kyri; nieces and nephews: Barbara Holobowski, Monica Gembala, Mary Rutz, Father Joseph Gembala, Kenneth Gembala and James Horvath; friend and caregiver, Barbara Szwajkosz; and many other loving friends and family. Preceded in passing by his parents: Jacob and Sofia Gembala; loving wife, Connie (nee Kyriakos); brothers: Frank, Joseph, Mathew and Emanuel Gembala; sisters: Anna Druvetski, Bernice Horvath and Stella Haryasz; niece, Theresa Soos; nephews: Mathew Gembala, Jr., John Horvath and Robert Gembala.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey St., East Chicago, IN with Father Terry Steffens, officiating. At Rest, Ridgelawn-Mt Mercy Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the Church will be held between 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Alex was a U.S. Army Veteran serving his Country during World War II and was a longtime member and Treasurer of the former American Legion Post 78. He was a retired East Chicago Police Officer with 32 years of service and member of the East Chicago F.O.P. #59. Alex was also a member of the E. C.Knights of Columbus Msgr Connelly #1800. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Croatian Church. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to IFD, David J. Pastrick.

You may contact David at (219) 398-0938.