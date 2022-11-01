SYRACUSE, IN - Alex Nasten, 66, passed away, Sunday, October 23, 2022 after multiple medical problems. Alex lived in Syracuse, Indiana, formerly from Highland, Indiana. He graduated from Highland High School in 1974. He was a retired boilermaker from ArcelorMittal. Services are pending date and time.

He is survived by his son, Evan (Amber) Nasten of Rensselaer, Indiana. He is also survived by his two sisters, Vi Magerski-Bassett (Jim Bassett) of Schererville, Indiana, and Judy (Jamie) McPherson of Nampa, Idaho, as well as two nephews, two nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Alex and Violet Nastyn, and niece Laura Magerski.