Alex Smaluk

WHITING, IN — Alex Smaluk, 94, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence. He was the beloved husband for 56 years of the late Georgene A. (Berdis) Smaluk, who passed away July 5, 2005; loving father of Robert Smaluk and Jeffrey (Nicole) Smaluk; adoring grandpa of Kallendra, Katherine, Vincent, Alex and Maxwell; dearest brother of Annie Smaluk and the late Michael Smaluk and Nicholas Smaluk; dear brother-in-law of Leona (late Matthew) Mococha and Ellie (Mac) McIlvoy; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 9:30 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) The Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Alex Smaluk was born on August 28, 1926, in Roby, Indiana, to Arthur and Martha Smaluk and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1944, and was a WWII, U.S. Army veteran. He loved to travel and was a great boating enthusiast. Alex was a founding member of the Hammond Yacht Club at the Hammond Marina. A Whiting-Robertsdale Boat Club member, he served as its treasurer for many years and was a past commodore. He served as a Hammond election judge for many years, was a retiree of Continental (Chemical Bank) Bank, Chicago, with a service of 30 years and was a member of the Whiting B.P.O.E., Lodge 1273. Devoted to his family, Alex will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to "Honor Flight, Chicago," www.honorflightchicago.org, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.