May 21, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2023

Alexa (Sawchik) Solic passed away at the Manor Care Cottage in Valparasio IN on Thursday January 12th. Alexa was born Aleksandra Sawczyszak in Mlodowice, Poland, on May 21, 1936. Accompanied by their father, Michael, Alexa and her siblings came to the United States from the Polish Ukrainian boarder in 1947 as they fled the impacts of World War II. Their mother had to stay behind for several years before she was allowed to join the rest of the family in the United States. For that reason, family get-togethers were a big part of her life that brought her joy. Alexa was never happier than when she was holding a grandbaby - her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Alexa married Joe Solic June 20, 1959. They made a life together in Crown Point, IN and had three children, several grandchildren and most recently Alexa became a great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilia and Michael Sawchik; her husband, Joseph; her brother's wife, Marsha; as well as her husband's siblings and their spouses.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanie Szala (Norman); and her brother, Mark Sawchik. In addition her three children: Timothy Becker-Solic (Craig), Denise Witt (Dave), Brian Solic (Angie) and Rory Kocenko. She had several grandchildren whom she loved (Matthew, Alec, Nikolas, Cydney, Rachyl, and Mason as well as great-grandson, Briggs. Alexa was also a proud aunt to Christy Scheele (Sam), David Szala (Christa), Mark Sawchik and Lora Sawchik (John); and several great nieces and nephews who brought her happiness.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Manor Care for all the attention, care, and love they have shown her over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure for this awful disease.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM with Fr. Lev Holowaty officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Hammond.