Alexander "Al" Fabian

Friends and family are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7232 Arizona Ave. Hammond, with Rev. Charles Mosley celebrant. Viewing at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Al was a lifelong resident of the Region. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help church where he was past president of the Holy Name Society and an usher. Al was involved in the Boy Scotts and was a Scout Master of Troop 212 and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of American Legion Allied Post 369. Al retired from Inland Steel as an electrician and was a member of local #1010. He also worked at Virgil Huber Funeral Home for 17 Years. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan but most of all enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorials to O.L.P.H or Bethany House www.bethanyhouserocny.org would be appreciated.