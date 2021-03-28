LANSING, IL - Alexander B. Czachura, age 80, of Lansing, IL, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Jacquelen (Jurczak) loving father of Donna (James) Dardon of Chicago and Carolyn Czachura at home; fond brother of Agnes (Dave) O'Meara and Maryann (Don) Robinson, fond brother-in-law of Virginia (late Charles) Rhoads and Walter (Rosemary) Jurczak, along with aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Alexander was preceded in death by his father, Alexander J. and mother, Celia Czachura (Kulasa), father-in-law, Jacob and mother-in-law, Lillian Jurczak.

Alexander was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Middle School Class of 1954, Mendel High School Class of 1958 and Notre Dame Class of 1962. Alexander was a Lieutenant in the United States Army. Alexander loved being the family comedian and listening to Polka Music. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Alexander worked for Sunbeam, Midas, Pullman Standard, Accurate, Global Steel and AAR. His greatest joy was being a College Professor at Purdue in Hammond, IN, South Suburban in South Holland, IL and Saint Joseph in Whiting, IN.

In remembrance of Alexander B. Czachura's life, the family asks that any charitable donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Alexander was laid out at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN on March 15, 2021. Service was at St. Ann's Church in Lansing, IL on March 16, 2021. Alexander was laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on March 16, 2021.