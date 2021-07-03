April 1, 1954 - June 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Alexander H. Smith, Jr., age 67, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Marcia Smith (nee Beauchamp); sons: Kyle (Elizabeth) Smith and Matthew Smith; granddaughters: Annabelle and Cecilia Smith; brother, Barry Smith; sister, Sandra (Paul) Radice.

Alexander was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander Sr. and Dorothy Smith.

Alexander was a Systems Technician at U.S. Steel Gary Works for 47 years and member of United Steelworkers Local 1014. He enjoyed music, electronics, ultralight flying and camping. Alexander was a member of Suncrest Christian Church.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 5, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Randy Harrison officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Alexander's name to Every Child Ministries in Hebron, IN at ECMAfrica.org.

Visit Alexander's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.