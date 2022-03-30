HIGHLAND, IN - On Monday, March 28, 2022, Alexander J. Kozlowski was reunited with his soul-mate and love of his life, Suzanne Kozlowski. Greatly loved by his favorite daughter, Judi Ringle (Merle Rotering) of Knox, IN, and his other favorite daughter and favorite son-in-law, Joyce and Rich Fabisiak of St. John, IN, who will all miss his smile, words of wisdom and unconditional love. He was extremely proud of and loved each of his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Madeline Kruger, and Alex and Kylie Fabisiak. He especially loved watching them ride his beloved horse, Whiskey Girl.

Alex also joins his parents, Alex and Mary Kozlowski; his sisters: Patricia Kozlowski and Judith Bakota; his son-in-law, Todd Ringle; and his nephew, William J. Kozlowski. He will be greatly missed by his brother, William (Dianne) Kozlowski of Cedar Lake, IN; his brother-in-law, John Bakota of East Chicago, IN; his sister-in-law, Kathy Sobkowicz (Mike Engleton) of Cedar Lake, IN; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by all of his Wolf Lake Ranch family.

A graduate of Bishop Noll and St. Joseph's Calumet College, Alex spent many years working for local community banks including Hoosier State Bank, First National Bank of East Chicago, and Advance Bank in Illinois. He worked for and eventually retired from Albert's Jewelers in Schererville, IN. Upon retirement, he spent most of his time sharing his passion for friends and horses at Wolf Lake Ranch in Baldwin, MI.

Alex was a gentleman who never met a stranger. He was a generous soul with a huge smile and even bigger heart. He enjoyed being the life of the party and was willing to raise to glass to you. Happy trails, Alex, we know you loved us all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday, from 9:30-10:00 AM at the church.

Donations to Disabled American Veterans

(www.dav.org) in his memory would be appreciated.