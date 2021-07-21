Alexander Jackson

July 25, 1929 — July 18, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Alexander Jackson, 91, of Highland, passed away Sunday, July 18,2021 peacefully at home with family. Al was born July 25, 1929 to the late Louise and Earl Jackson in Swoyersville, PA.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Ann (McKay). Alexander is survived by his children: Anna (Sandy) Sandos, Russ (Sherree) Jackson, Lynn (Larry) Marczewski, Peggy (Terry) O'Neill; as well as seven grandchildren: Hannah Sandos, Alex O'Neill, Rachel Marczewski, Jacob Jackson, Larry Marczewski III, Ian O'Neill and Christine Jackson.

Al was a Korean War Army Veteran and Communications Specialist serving at the Pentagon. He had a lengthy career with Illinois Bell, Ameritech and retired from AT&T with more than 40 years of service. He was also a member of the Bell Pioneers of America, a 3rd Degree Mason with the Griffith Lodge and Woodmar Kiwanis.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling the country in his Motorhome – attaining his goal of visiting every state in the Continental US with his family. Al especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and Lake Erie.