 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

July 25, 1929 — July 18, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Alexander Jackson, 91, of Highland, passed away Sunday, July 18,2021 peacefully at home with family. Al was born July 25, 1929 to the late Louise and Earl Jackson in Swoyersville, PA.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Ann (McKay). Alexander is survived by his children: Anna (Sandy) Sandos, Russ (Sherree) Jackson, Lynn (Larry) Marczewski, Peggy (Terry) O'Neill; as well as seven grandchildren: Hannah Sandos, Alex O'Neill, Rachel Marczewski, Jacob Jackson, Larry Marczewski III, Ian O'Neill and Christine Jackson.

Al was a Korean War Army Veteran and Communications Specialist serving at the Pentagon. He had a lengthy career with Illinois Bell, Ameritech and retired from AT&T with more than 40 years of service. He was also a member of the Bell Pioneers of America, a 3rd Degree Mason with the Griffith Lodge and Woodmar Kiwanis.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling the country in his Motorhome – attaining his goal of visiting every state in the Continental US with his family. Al especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and Lake Erie.

Friends may meet with the family in celebration of his life, Sunday, July 25, 2021, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Cremation to follow.

Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts