Alexander "Junnie" Matlove

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ON HIS SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

It is two years since you have been gone. You are missed and thought of everyday. We still often talk about you and you will always be in our hearts.

Your Loving Wife, Karen

