Alexander M. Karas

CRETE, IL - Alexander “AL” M. Karas, age 52 of Crete, IL (formerly of Hegewisch, IL) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Al attended St. Florian grade school and George Washington High School in Chicago. He worked for A1 Auto and worked security for Presidential Towers in Chicago. Al had recently retired from Systems Equipment Services (SES) where he worked for the last 20+ years. Al served as Commodore for Riverside Yacht Club. He was a past member and served as the treasurer and secretary of the Southeast Sportsmen's Club. Al enjoyed being a mechanic working on forklifts. He loved spending time in Wisconsin working on the farm as a kid, boating, skeet shooting, fishing, hunting, and tinkering with solar power and finding alternative energy sources. He loved his cats Bella and Bitty Kitty.