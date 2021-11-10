Alexander Malon

Feb. 18, 1949 — Oct. 16, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Alexander Malon, age 72, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Alex is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean Malon (nee Wiesen); children: Heather (Huck) Laird, Cory Malon and Courtney (Alex) Novak; granddaughter, Autumn Ondera; sisters: Casimera Tracy and Patricia Schultz; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Helen Malon (nee Tyskiewicz); brother, James Malon; nephew, Michael Malon; and brothers-in-law: Daniel Tracy, Sr. and Donald Schultz.

Alex's last job at ESAB brought him to Northwest Indiana, where he helped steel mills with meeting their needs for cutting and scarfing equipment. Alex could talk to anyone, anytime, about anything. He was an incessant jokester, always keeping people laughing.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 12, 2021 DIRECTLY at Living Stones Church, 909 Pratt St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating.