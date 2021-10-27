 Skip to main content
Alexandra Tsiakopoulos

MUNSTER, IN — Alexandra Tsiakopoulos age 86 of Munster (formerly of Nestani Tripolis, Greece), passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021.

Beloved wife of late Louis; loving mother of Tina (Mike) Gountanis; Ted (Christine ) Tsiakopoulos, Gus Tsiakopoulos, John (Elizabeth) Tsiakopoulos; cherished grandmother of Elias, Haralambos, Alexandros and Alexa. Dear sister of late George (late Demetra Mantas), Vasiliki (late John Maroulis), late James (Barbara Mantas), Louie (late Mary) Mantas, and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Alexandra's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave) Schererville, IN.

She will be laid to rest in her home town Nestani Tripolis, Greece.

