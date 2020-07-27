NEW HOPE, MN - Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski, age 93 of New Hope MN, East Chicago, and Hammond, passed away July 22, 2020 from complications following COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters: Phyllis and Helen; brothers: Chester, Steve, and Casimer; mother, Lottie and father Alexander. She is survived by her sister, Stella; daughter, Maryellen Knapik (Conrad); grandchildren: Hollie Christine (Brentt), Jacob Robert, and Alex Conrad (Cassandra) Knapik; along with seven great-grandchildren and many cousins, niece and nephews, and friends.