WHEATFIELD, IN - Alexis Kiara Waugaman 19 of Wheatfield passed away on August 13, 2018. Born June 2, 1999 in Dyer, IN to Randall and Michelle Waugaman. Alexis was a Vans Clothing Ambassador, she enjoyed music, playing guitar, singing, riding dirt bikes, cars, and hiking in the mountains. She was preceded in death by her father, sister; Gabrielle, grandparents; Albert (Judy) Waugaman. Left to cherish her memory mother; Michelle Waugaman (Jason McCord), stepsister; Hailey McCord, grandparents; Larry (Ann) Stassin, Bill (Sharon) Scalpelli, nephew; Mileau, and special friend; Kandace Haun.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday August 25, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. As per family wishes cremation rites have taken place. Alexis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.