Alfonse L. Braccolino

Dec. 18, 1929 — Nov. 26, 2020

CROWN PINT, IN — Alfonse L. Braccolino, age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Alfonse is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (Torstensen); he will be greatly missed by his three children: Glenn (Kim) Braccolino, Susan (Andy) Husar and Sandra (Lew) Noe; his legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Jay (Christi) Steinberg, Jessica (Daniel) DeRolf, Amy (Mike) Basarish, Kathryn Braccolino, Julie Steinberg and Karsen Braccolino; and great-grandchildren: Nolan Husar, Peyton and Charlie Steinberg and Eli and Micho Basarich; Al is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Alfonse was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew John Husar.

Al was born December 18, 1929. He was passionate about his family, friends and golf! Al will be remembered for his kind, loving personality and his amazing way of making all who knew him feel like his best friend.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.