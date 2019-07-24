EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alfonso G. "Al" Espinoza Sr., 76, of East Chicago, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Alfonso Jr., and Maria Espinoza; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ruben Ceja, Rita Aranda, and Jesse Ceja, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.