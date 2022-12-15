EAST CHICAGO -

Alfonso G. Moreno, Jr., age 94 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, December 12, 2002 at home. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anna Maria (Paz) Moreno; six sons and four stepsons; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his former wife, Maria Moreno; three sons: Ricardo, Pedro and Juan; three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Diego Florez officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church on Saturday morning.

Alfonso retired from Inland Steel Company after 36 years of service. He was a professional baseball player in Mexico and a semi-pro here in the United States. Alfonso also coached college, high school and little league baseball. He was a longtime member of AA. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com