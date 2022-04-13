Alfred Eugene Gomez

VALPARAISO, IN - Alfred Gomez, age 89, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Alfred is survived by his loving wife, of 69 years, Jacqueline (Reed) Gomez; children: Leslie (Dan) Mellin, Brian (Terri) Gomez, and Brad (Anita) Gomez; grandchildren: James, Troy, Danny, Kent (Sarah), Bree and Logan; great-grandchildren: John, Kenley, Emerson and Solomon; sisters: Eileen and Bobbi (Chuck).

Preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Ann; parents, Alfred and Geraldine.

Alfred was a lifelong resident of Lake and Porter County. He owned Aldon Builders Construction. His passion was building beautiful homes for many including his family.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, April 14, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. -12:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service at 12 P.M. with Pastor Denny Smith officiating. Private Entombment at Memory Lane Cemetery.