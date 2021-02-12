HIGHLAND, IN — Alfred H. Fleischer, 91, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Alfred was born January 13, 1930. Alfred is survived by his wife, Norma Jo; four children: twin daughters Terri Pearson and Christina (Frank) Fortenbeury, and sons, Greg Fleischer and Mark Huffman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Deanna Jahnke. Preceded in death by his son, Steven Huffman, and sister, Lottie Hughes.