Alfred H. Fleischer

Jan. 13, 1930 — Feb. 9, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Alfred H. Fleischer, 91, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Alfred was born January 13, 1930. Alfred is survived by his wife, Norma Jo; four children: twin daughters Terri Pearson and Christina (Frank) Fortenbeury, and sons, Greg Fleischer and Mark Huffman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Deanna Jahnke. Preceded in death by his son, Steven Huffman, and sister, Lottie Hughes.

A private family service will be held February 12, 2021, with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Fleischer family.

