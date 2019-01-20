Alfred J. Florios

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Fred Florios, age 86, of Jacksonville, FL formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away September 30, 2018. He was born September 9, 1932 in Pellston, MI, and grew up in Hobart, IN where he graduated from Hobart High School in 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy (Johnston) Florios, his daughters Victoria Stark and Carolyn White, three grandchildren, Sarah, Brandee and Nicole, five great-grandchildren, his sister Barbara (Anton) Massa, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Viola and Fred, brother Jim (Shirley) and sister Rosemary (Jack) Jannasch. Fred was the owner of his own construction company for 49 years before he retired to Florida in 2001. He was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor and absolute joy of life. We will miss the laughter.