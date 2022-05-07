Feb. 12, 1926 - May 5, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alfred L. Carlisle, age 96, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Alfred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delphia Carlisle (nee James); children: Brenda (Michael) Chodor, Timothy (Rachel) Carlisle, Kim Carlisle, Pamela (Phillip) Grede; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Sadie Carlisle; daughter, Sue Nashkoff; son, Sammy Carlisle; brothers: Frank and Fred Carlisle; sisters: Ruth Hurst, Mary Harbottle; granddaughter, Alyssa Alvardo; and great-granddaughter, Alaina Grede.

Alfred was a Master Carpenter for over 50 years, retiring at age 78. He was a country music fan and loved to camp, fish, and watch western movies. He was a devoted member of Pentecostals of Southlake and VFW #1109. Alfred served in the US Navy at Pearl Harbor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 9, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, DIRECTLY at Pentecostals of Southlake, 1640 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Bishop Robert Stroup and Pastor Mark Smith officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Alfred's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.