VALPARAISO, IN - Alfred M. Wilson, 93, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born June 10, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Alfred & Anne (Hughes) Wilson, graduated from Kingston Township High School in 1946, served proudly with the U.S. Navy, and received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from his beloved Penn State University where he also was a member of Acacia fraternity. Alfred made his career with Bethlehem Steel for 39 years as a Supervisor and retiring in 1991 as Assistant General Manager. Always a family-oriented man, Alfred relished the annual family vacations to Wisconsin Dells. His social nature kept him in the know about nearly every topic, and his love of Penn State athletics, the New York Yankees and so many other sports always gave him something to look forward to.