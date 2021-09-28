Alfred M. Wilson
June 10, 1928 - Sept. 26, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Alfred M. Wilson, 93, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born June 10, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Alfred & Anne (Hughes) Wilson, graduated from Kingston Township High School in 1946, served proudly with the U.S. Navy, and received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from his beloved Penn State University where he also was a member of Acacia fraternity. Alfred made his career with Bethlehem Steel for 39 years as a Supervisor and retiring in 1991 as Assistant General Manager. Always a family-oriented man, Alfred relished the annual family vacations to Wisconsin Dells. His social nature kept him in the know about nearly every topic, and his love of Penn State athletics, the New York Yankees and so many other sports always gave him something to look forward to.
On August 9, 1952 in Altoona, PA he married Dolores Smith who preceded him in death in 2011. Survivors include their children: Paul (Cynthia) Wilson of Salida, CO and Beth (Mike) Martin of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Brad (Megan), Lauren (Rob), Ryan (Brittany), Adam (Jory), and Amy (Henry); and great-grandchildren: Lily and Abigail.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Calvary Church, 1325 Evans Ave., Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice or Calvary Church. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED BY THE FAMILY FOR ATTENDANCE.