MUNSTER, IN - Alfredo "Freddie" Bustamante, age 83, of Munster, IN. passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Maria Antonia "Tonie"; two children: Liz Bustamante and Alfred A. Bustamante; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Nicolaza; eight siblings; and special nephew, Bobby Mendoza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Stanislaus Church, Magoun Avenue & 150th Street, East Chicago, Indiana with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.

Fred was born in El Paso, TX and raised in Los Angeles before settling in the Region in 1963. He was a graduate of Purdue University but remained a life-long student. He was a fan of the arts including singing, painting, drawing and baking. Fred was a Mechanical Engineer and was employed by Superior Engineering in Hammond and various places in the Region through his last job at BP in Whiting. Fred was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving six months active duty and eight years in the Reserves. An avid fan and attendee of the Indianapolis 500. He was a true renaissance man who never failed to make an impression on the people he met. To send an online condolence, please logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com