GARY, IN - Alfredo M. “Pee Wee” Ceja, age 91 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at home. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Esperanza Ceja; three children: Jesse Ceja, Alicia (Manny) Mejia and Esperanza Ceja Ramirez; seven grandchildren: Ulysses, Isamar, Selena, Kevin, Samantha, Alexia and Francis; four great grandchildren: Yessenia, Freddy, Jr., Luis and Adelina. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Luis Ferneidy officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Alfredo retired form L.T.V. Steel Company after 45 years of service. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com