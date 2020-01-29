Ali Belkairous

Ali was born and raised in Algeria. He grew up loving and playing the game of soccer, eventually playing on the Pan-African team. He came to the United States on scholarship for graduate school, where he met his wife. An avid scholar, Ali would go on to earn seven Master's degrees. He was fluent in four languages and traveled the world for work before settling down in Munster, IN. Ali recently retired following a long-tenured career at DePaul University. He spent his spare time running, completing four marathons, the most recent of which was at the age of 70. Above all else Ali enjoyed spending time with his family - he was a dedicated, loving husband and father.