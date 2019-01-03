HEBRON, IN - Alice A. Finstad (nee Mullins), age 88, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Alice is survived by her son, Mark (Andrea Cash) Finstad; daughter, Jana (Michael) Osburn; grandchildren: Lia (James) Jones and Adam (Angela) Osburn; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Aaron and Alex Osburn; brother, Dr. Lewis Mullins.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Finstad.
Alice was a member of the Hebron Library Book Club.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME &y CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Alice's name to Porter County Humane Society.
