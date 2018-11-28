PORTER, IN - Aleta McIlree, age 87, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away at home on November 23, 2018. Aleta is survived by her three children: Donita Swisher-Fogle of McKinney, TX, Thomas (Debra) Swisher, Dowagiac, MI, and Michael McIlree of Porter, IN; eight grandchildren: 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, James Sewell of Quanah, TX; and sister, Betty Mitchell of Portage, IN. Predeceased by brother, William J. Sewell.
She was born in Pampa, TX and moved to Gary, IN in Third Grade, graduating in 1949 from Edison High School. Aleta was retired from Inland Steel, and prior to that time worked at Gary National Bank and Ivanhoe School where she was the former PTA president. Aleta loved the Lord with all her Heart, Soul and Mind. After retiring, Aleta volunteered for many years at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital Dyer. She enjoyed her family, friends, Bible study, reading and her cat. She was a member of Lake Hills Baptist Church, 9209 W. 85th Ave., Schererville, IN where visitation will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM and funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM and officiated by Pastor Phil Humber.