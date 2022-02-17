LANSING, IL - Alice B. Barnes, age 77 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert (Bob). They were married on November 17, 1962. She is also survived by her three children: Sherie McCrory, Earl (Cindy) Barnes, and David (Tracy) Barnes; ten grandchildren: Amanda (Braxton) Whisman, Kaylan (James) Lanham, Patrick (Savanna) McCrory, Liane (Derek) Bruinsma, Tiffany (Kurt) Popovich, Dayna (Steve) Huizenga, Cody (Brittney) Barshack, Chris (Kristen) Barshack, Conner (Andrea) Barnes, and Colby Barnes. Also surviving are 18 great grandchildren; and siblings: Larry (Judith) Hoekstra, MaryEllen (Kevin) Golding, Paul (Patty) Hoekstra, Warren (Sheri) Hoekstra, and Dale (Debbie) Hoekstra.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Lorraine Hoekstra; and brother, Earl Hoekstra.

Friends are invited to visit with Alice's family on Friday, February 18 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19 at 10:30 AM at Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Alice will be laid to rest in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to Faith and Action, 25353 State St., Unit D, Crete, IL 60417. www.schroederlauer.com