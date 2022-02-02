CALUMET CITY, IL - Alice B. Furman (nee Zabek), age 96, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 27, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Karen (late Robert) Keller, Chris (Barbara) Furman, Donna (Donald) Silverman, Paula (James) Madryk; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Anthony J. Furman.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. from Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.