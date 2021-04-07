 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice Cavanaugh

Alice Cavanaugh

Alice Cavanaugh

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Alice Cavanaugh, 80, of Lake Village, formerly of Lynwood, IL, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Laura Fair, of GA, Greg GuMaer, of UT, Deborah Masters, of Canada, Paul Gumaer, of TN, and Alene (Darold) Moore, of Lake Village; grandchildren: USMC Gunnery Sgt. Jason, Joshua, Jeremy and Jenna Fair, Tristan GuMaer, Daniel and Melissa Masters and Jennifer Matusiak, and Taylor (Ashley) and Casey (Samantha) Moore; great-grandchildren: Trace and Rhett Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael.

Alice spent many years with her monthly Bunco Club that she started in 1961. She was of the Catholic faith and was a hair stylist before retiring to devote herself to her family.

Private cremation will take place through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell.

sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts