Alice Cavanaugh

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Alice Cavanaugh, 80, of Lake Village, formerly of Lynwood, IL, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Laura Fair, of GA, Greg GuMaer, of UT, Deborah Masters, of Canada, Paul Gumaer, of TN, and Alene (Darold) Moore, of Lake Village; grandchildren: USMC Gunnery Sgt. Jason, Joshua, Jeremy and Jenna Fair, Tristan GuMaer, Daniel and Melissa Masters and Jennifer Matusiak, and Taylor (Ashley) and Casey (Samantha) Moore; great-grandchildren: Trace and Rhett Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael.

Alice spent many years with her monthly Bunco Club that she started in 1961. She was of the Catholic faith and was a hair stylist before retiring to devote herself to her family.

Private cremation will take place through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell.