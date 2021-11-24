HAMMOND, IN - Alice D. Gordon (nee Coto), age 76, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Alice is survived by her loving children: Sharon (Doug) Latham, Susan (Charles) Jett, and Robert (Cheryl) Gordon, Jr.; precious grandchildren: Mary, Alison, Matthew, Laura, Thomas, Sara, Douglas, Andrew, and Aaron; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Joseph (Brenda), Kathy (Clark) Backlund, Joaquin (Jenny), Kevin, and Raymond (Lois); numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Coto (nee Gear); and siblings: Mary Hope, Francis, and Rita.

Alice will be remembered for her love of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, she never missed an episode. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren who, along with all who knew her, referred to her as "Nanny". She worked as a waitress at The Wheel restaurant for over 30 years and was also a cage cashier at the Horseshoe Casino. In Alice's free time, she volunteered at Riley Elementary School and Little Brothers of the Elderly.