July 27, 1937 - Feb. 19, 2022

HOBART, IN - Alice "Faye" Guess (nee Fields), age 84, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Alice is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Larry) Neace and Patty (Mark) Copeland; three grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Neace, Sean Copeland, Angela (Todd) Schafer, Michael and Teresa Stankich (foster grandchildren); six great-grandchildren: Payton and Wyatt Copeland, Kennedy, Blakely and Everly Schafer, Saylor Neace; and best companion, Benji.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Omar Guess; and parents: William and Norma Fields; one brother; and one sister.

Alice retired after 47 years of service from the School City of Gary as a bus driver/attendant. She was always caring for others and had a giving heart. Alice was a devout member of Grace Baptist Church in Glen Park. She was very witty, outspoken, and funny. Alice was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a wonderful friend to so many.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Alice's name to Biblical Counseling Center, 27 W 140 Roosevelt Rd., Winfield, IL 60190.

Visit Alice's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.