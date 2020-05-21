× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MEDFIELD, MA - Alice (Frankenhauser) Wheeler, 67, of Medfield MA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long battle with ALS.

She is survived by her loving husband Gary Wheeler of Medfield, daughter Robin (Wheeler) Mailhot of Woburn, son Brian Wheeler, her sister Janet Watson of Marco Island, FL, son-in-law Aaron Mailhot, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alice was the daughter of the late Donald and Madeline Frankenhauser of Hobart, IN and Falmouth, MA, and daughter-in-law of the late Donald and Lilian Wheeler of Canton, MA. She was sister to the late Karen Fitzpatrick of Canton and the late Colonel David Frankenhauser of Maryland.

Alice grew up in Hobart, Indiana, a member of Hobart High School class of 1970 and graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse for 42 years in many capacities. Her career began in Indianapolis where she worked at the Riley Pediatric Burn Unit and as a public health nurse. She moved to Massachusetts in the 1980's and most recently she served as a Certified Operating Room Nurse at Brigham & Woman's Faulkner Hospital, up until the time of her retirement in early 2017.