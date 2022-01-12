LAKES - Alice G. Burgess, age 93, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away January 9, 2022. She is survived by her children: Mary Ellen Burgess, Nancy Shaver, Tom Burgess, Susan Burgess and Glenn Burgess (Kelly), 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, sister Ruth Larson, and many nieces and nephews.

Alice was an RN at St. Mary's, Hobart for 20 years and a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will take place directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Winfield at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022. Rev. Thomas Mischler, officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com