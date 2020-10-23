 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO — Alice Glass Bain passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and David Glass, of Chicago. She was 91. She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip; son, Irwin (Beverly), of Bexley, Ohio; daughters, Ellen Nadel, of Woodland Hills, California, and Lori Schumacher, of Birmingham, Alabama; and grandchildren: Deborah Bain, of Chicago, Illinois, Shaina Goodman, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Hanna Nadel, of Portland, Oregon, Sari Schumacher, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Seth Schumacher (Carly) of Athens, Alabama. On October 8th, she celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with her husband, Phil. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in Chicago, Illinois. After high school she was an accountant with Shaw's jewelry store in Chicago. She was a member of Temple Israel of Valparaiso, Indiana. The family would like to thank caregiver, Belinda Littrell, for the loving care she gave to Alice. A private graveside service will be held on October 25, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. At a later date, the family will have a celebration of Alice Bain's life for friends and family. Bartholomew Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

