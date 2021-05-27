LANSING, IL - Alice Graska (nee Walenga), age 95, of Lansing, Illinois passed away May 22, 2021. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James.

Funeral Services will be Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.