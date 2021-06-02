SOUTH CHICAGO — Alice H. Szymanski (nee Jendral), 95, a lifelong South Chicago resident, passed away May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund "Ziggy" for 62 years. Loving sister of the late Raymond Jendral, late Eugene (Wanda) Jendral, late Henrietta (late Anthony) Pilewski and late Dorothy (late Raymond) Wachowski. Devoted aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Marshall Fields Co. Longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, to Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Alice's name preferred. https:/www.mercyhome.org. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com