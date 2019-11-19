LOWELL, IN - Alice Henrietta Kolvy, age 98 of Lowell, passed away November 2, 2019. She was an executive secretary, seamstress, artist, former president of the Gary Women's Club, an actress in many plays and a motivational speaker. Alice was preceded in death by three late husbands Ralph Swietzer, Frank Stagl Sr., Micheal Kovalick that were all WWII veterans; daughter Alyce "Cookie" Harmoning. She is survived by her sons Ralph Swietzer Jr., Frank Stagle Jr., Eric Von Stagle, John Stagl.
Services are private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com