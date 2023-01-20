March 13, 1946 - Jan. 17, 2023

KNOX, IN - Alice J. (Harbeck) Fitzwater, age 76, of Knox, formerly of Westville, passed away January 17, 2023.

Alice was born March 13, 1946 in Valparaiso. She is survived by her husband, Vernon E. "Bud" Fitzwater Sr., a daughter, Melissa Culbertson (John), stepsons, Vernon E. "Gene" Fitzwater Jr. and Patrick J. Fitzwater (Tonya), a sister, Katherine Cope (Charlie), eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eva May (Hough) Harbeck, and a brother, Robert R. Harbeck.

A memorial service will take place Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00am (CT), with visitation one hour prior, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Knox. Memorials can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Independent Cat Society in Westville.