May 17, 1936 - April 3, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Alice Jeanette Wallen, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born May 17, 1936 in Francesville, IN to the late William and Bertha (Porter) Marion. Alice had worked in accounting for the Visiting Nurses Association and operated her own hair salon. A huge fan of the Lawrence Welk Show, she was also an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling.

Alice was married for 69 years to Midge Wallen, who passed away on November 15, 2022. She is survived by their children: son, Gordon Randall (Boni) Wallen, Houston, TX, son, David Ricky Wallen, Valparaiso, and daughter, Midge Lorene (Chris) Shultz, Valparaiso; grandchildren: Josh, Nick, Dayna, Jake, Woody, and Kevin, were the light of her life; was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dick Wilson, Marana, AZ. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Tom, Tuff, Gwen, and Betty.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The family will have a private entombment at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso.